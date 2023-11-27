Needham man ‘hopeful’ his cousins will return home as Hamas slowly releases hostages

NEEDHAM, Mass. — For nearly two months, Needham’s Jason Greenberg has waited for any news about his three Israeli cousins who were taken hostage by Hamas. With the slow release of hostages during this week’s ceasefire, Greenberg and his family have new hope.

“With every passing moment, I am hopeful my family will be released,” said Greenberg. “I am hopeful given Hamas has indicated a willingness and interest in extending the ceasefire.”

13 Israelis and four foreign nationals were released by Hamas Sunday. This was the third group of hostages handed over during the four-day ceasefire. His three cousins are believed to be alive, still hostages of Hamas.

Greenberg added, “I have been in contact with officials that have given me limited information. But, I do know they are not on the list to be released.”

39 Palestinian prisoners were exchanged by Israel this weekend.

Greenberg was visiting family in Israel on October 7th when Hamas launched multiple attacks. Two of his cousins, Carmela and Noya, were killed that day. Three others – Ofer, Erez, and Shahar – were taken hostage.

“It has been 51 days since 200-plus people have not seen the light of day,” said Greenberg. I don’t want people to forget that.”

Still hoping for his family to return home, Greenberg has been discouraged by pro-Palestine acts across the country.

“There’s no condemnation of Hamas,” Greenberg added, citing recent rallies and protests across the nation. “How would you feel if someone did that to you? Whether it’s your family or not, these are human beings.”

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel will end Monday. Conversations about extending the ceasefire are ongoing between the two.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

