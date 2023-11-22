Needham man anxiously waiting to find out if Hamas will release his cousins

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Jason Greenberg in Needham, Massachusetts, might be far from the front lines of the war between Israel and Hamas.

But his family is right in the middle of it.

Three of his cousins are now hostages of Hamas.

They were captured from a kibbutz during the October 7th attacks.

No one has heard from them since then.

“It is agonizing. On a moment-to-moment basis. And it’s more than six weeks since their abduction,” Greenberg said.

On October 7th, Jason Greenberg was in Israel, north of Tel Aviv, visiting family when Hamas launched its attacks.

Two other cousins, 80-year-old Carmela Dan, and 13-year-old Noya Dan were killed.

Greenberg’s cousins: Ofer and his two children, 16-year-old Shahar and 12-year-old Erez are believed to be alive.

From what he understands about the terms of release, women, children, and the elderly only, Greenberg’s cousins may be separated from their father.

Right now, Greenberg is waiting to find out which hostages will be released.

“My hope is 50 families will be able to welcome home their relatives, their loved ones, and if I’m able to be one of those 50 that will be amazing,” Greenberg said.

No matter what happens, this Thanksgiving holiday will be bittersweet for Jason Greenberg and his family.

But he remains optimistic

“I’m thankful for the return of the first set of hostages. And my hope all is all 50 will be able to be returned over the next four days and that more will be able to come home after that,” Greenberg said.

