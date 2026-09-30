National Literacy Month: Whole Phonics founder Jill Lauren speaks with Boston 25 News

September is National Literacy Month, and literacy advocate Jill Lauren, founder of Whole Phonics, joined Boston 25 News to discuss the importance of reading instruction and how families can help children build strong literacy skills.

Lauren shares insights on phonics-based learning, reading development, and practical strategies parents can use to support young readers at home.

Watch the full interview above and learn how literacy can open doors for lifelong success.

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