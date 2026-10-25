National Drug Take Back Day: Mass. residents dispose of old medications

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, and the Wilmington Police Department is doing its part to keep the community safe.

Drug Take Back Day allows residents to properly dispose of unused or expired medications to participating police departments, in an effort to keep them out of the wrong hands.

Wilmington police participate in the event twice a year.

“We have people drop off vitamins, all the way up to oxycontin,” said Wilmington police Lt. Matthew Stavro. “Everything in between.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents dropped off prescription drugs that would otherwise be sitting in their medicine cabinets. The goal is to prevent misuse and keep drugs off the streets, while also helping the environment.

“A lot of people when they get started taking illegal drugs, they end up starting with prescription drugs they found in the house maybe from a grandparent or parents,” said Stavro.

“We don’t want people flushing them down the toilet because now you have environmental issues with these medications going in the water system,” explained Stavro.

The environment is exactly why one resident tells us she participated.

“Safe disposal, make sure things aren’t getting in the landfills and the environment where they shouldn’t be,” said Wilmington resident Lavern Forrest.

After the drugs are collected, Stavro said they’re transported and incinerated under the DEA’s control.

Back in April, nearly 122 pounds of medications were dropped off at the Wilmington Police Department. Over 20,000 pounds of medications were collected statewide.

“Get them out of the house where they can’t accidentally get into someone’s hands or someone comes in and takes them,” said Stavro.

You can find a full list of National Drug Take Back Day locations in Massachusetts on the DEA’s website.

If you were not able to make it to your local police department Saturday, some departments have syringe and medication disposal bins located in the lobby 24/7, including the Wilmington Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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