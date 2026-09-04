Nashua woman arrested after using forged documents to get NH ID

CONCORD, NH — A Nashua woman has been arrested after attempting to obtain a New Hampshire ID while using fraudulent documents, New Hampshire State Police wrote.

On Tuesday, troopers arrested 39-year-old Nathali De Paula Garcia Da Silva of Nashua after she submitted fraudulent documents to the Concord branch of the DMV to obtain a New Hampshire driver’s license.

Then, on Friday, Da Silva was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor tampering with public records or information.

She will be arraigned in Concord District Court on Friday, October 23.

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