Multi-car crash in parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Shore prompts large emergency response

BEVERLY, Mass. — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Monday morning.

The crash happened outside of the Dollar Tree on Dodge Street near Route 128.

Video from the scene showed three cars with heavy damage and at least two other vehicles being towed away.

There was no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group