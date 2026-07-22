MSPCA-Angell, other shelters across Mass. waiving dog adoption fees during ‘World Pup’ event

BOSTON — The MSPCA-Angell and six of its Massachusetts Animal Shelter Support partners are waiving adoption fees for dogs one year and older during a special soccer-themed adoption event this weekend.

The event, called “World Pup,” will run from Friday, July 24, through Sunday, July 26, and is designed to help more dogs find homes during a time of year when animal shelters often see adoptions slow down while intake numbers remain high.

Inspired by the excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the adoption drive is the second of three fee-waived events planned this summer. Organizers say the initiative aims to create space in shelters for incoming animals while connecting more dogs with permanent families.

“Summer is a challenging time for shelters because we’re facing pressure from both sides. Intake is especially high, while in past summers, adoptions have dipped,” said Jamie Garabedian, project manager in MSPCA-Angell’s Animal Protection Division. “That means we have to get creative about helping dogs find homes and making sure there’s space available for the next animal who needs us.”

Garabedian said fee-waived adoption events have proven successful, especially when shelters collaborate across the state.

The event comes as the MASS coalition marks its second anniversary. Since the coalition was formed, more than 1,350 dogs and 357 cats have found homes through adoption events.

“It’s exciting to have so many shelters participating because it means we’re reaching adopters in communities all throughout Massachusetts,” Garabedian said. “Together, we’re able to make an even greater impact than we could on our own.”

Participating locations include MSPCA adoption centers in Boston, Methuen, Salem, and Centerville, as well as the Berkshire Humane Society, Boston Animal Care and Control, Dakin Humane Society, Lowell Humane Society, Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center, and Worcester Animal Rescue League.

Open adoption hours vary by location. More information can be found here.

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