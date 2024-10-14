Mrs. Essex County 2025 has offically been crowned

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The Topsfield Fair announces that the winner of the 53rd annual Mrs. Essex County Pagent is Anna Jaques Hospital worker Debra Stewart of Groveland.

Each year, married women in Essex County are eligible to enter the contest. A contestant is to create a meal but must be able to keep in touch with the Topsfield Fair’s agricultural roots, by buying ingredients locally from local farms within the area. Stewart’s dish was her cookie butter cheesecake

Stewart was 1 of 8 contestants to participate in the pageant this year, including Laura Dike of Boxford, Emily Girard of Georgetown, Clarice Menesale of Danvers, Sharon Nambudripad Schiffer, Sandra Plona of Rowley, Bethany Grace Proctor Christianson, and Denielle Ameen Reich of Wenham,

“I’m beyond blessed and honored to be selected as Mrs. Essex County 2025,” said Debra Stewart who works at registration at Anna Jaques Hospital. “I can’t wait to serve as the ambassador for next year’s fair.”

As Mrs. Essex County, Stewarts job is to educate the public of the importance of the Essex Agricultural Society.

The Topsfield Fair will be wrapping up after Monday, October 14.

