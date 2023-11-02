Motorcyclist who allegedly struck, seriously injured Falmouth husband and wife indicted, DA says

MASS — The motorcyclist who allegedly struck a husband and wife in front of a restaurant, seriously injuring them both, was indicted on a slew of charges Thursday, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office said.

David Eldredge Jr, 33, of Falmouth is accused of striking David and Sandy Fitch when the couple left Estia Restaurant on August 14 after celebrating David’s 65th birthday. As Good Samaritans jumped off the patio to help the couple, Eldredge allegedly fled into the nearby woods.

Eldredge turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued. On Thursday, He was indicted on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery on a person 60 or older causing bodily injury, assault and battery on a person 60 or older causing bodily injury, leaving the scene of property damage, leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of personal injury, operating uninsured motor vehicle, attaching plates to conceal ID, operating with a suspended license, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Dave, 65, and Sandy Fitch, 60

Dave underwent three surgeries on his leg to save the appendage and Sandy spent weeks in the hospital, including many days spent on life support.

Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward was with David when he heard Sandy’s voice for the first time since the crash.

A friend has set up a GoFundMe account to elp the Fitches recover without the burden of medical bills.

