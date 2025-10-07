Local

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash at Prudential Tunnel

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash at the Prudential Tunnel on Tuesday morning.

According to State police, the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on the Mass. Pike eastbound at the Prudential Tunnel.

One lane of travel is shut down.

The crash remains under investigation and additional details are not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

