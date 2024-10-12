Motorcycle driver, passenger seriously injured in Carver crash involving truck

CARVER, Mass. — A motorcyclist and a passenger on the bike were seriously hurt in a crash involving a truck in Carver on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a serious crash in the area of Meadow Street and Rochester Road around 4:45 p.m. found a collision between a truck and motorcycle, officials said.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening. A juvenile passenger who was on the motorcycle was transported by medical helicopter to a regional trauma center with serious injuries.

The truck driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional details are being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

