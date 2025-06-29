Motorcycle driver facing life-threatening injuries after colliding with pickup truck in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. — A motorcycle driver is facing life-threatening injuries after colliding with a pickup truck in Swansea.

According to Swansea Police Chief Mark Foley, officers received a report at 6:12 PM for a crash with serious injuries in the area of 580 Grand Army of the Republic Highway.

Once on the scene, officers found a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle suffered what appeared to be life-threatening injuries and was immediately transported to a Rhode Island Hospital.

A passenger in the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital with injuries, but not life-threatening. The driver of the truck was also evaluated, but not transported.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

