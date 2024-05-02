More than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at encampments on campuses of 2 NH colleges

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — More than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested after police moved in on encampments on the campuses of two colleges in New Hampshire, authorities said.

A total of 90 people were arrested on charges including criminal trespass and resisting arrest after ignoring orders from Hanover police and state police to disperse an encampment on the Dartmouth Green at Dartmouth College early Thursday morning, according to Hanover Police Chief Charles B. Dennis.

Dennis noted that those arrested on the Dartmouth College campus include students and non-students.

“Once tents were erected, Dartmouth Safety & Security made multiple announcements to participants that they must disperse, and they refused,” Dennis said in a statement. “Hanover police along with the New Hampshire State Police made multiple announcements to disperse and while some chose to leave, many stayed.”

About 100 miles away, 15 to 20 protesters were arrested Wednesday night on the University of New Hampshire campus, the Boston Globe reported.

“Officers were assaulted. Things were thrown at them,” UNH Police Chief Paul Dean told the Globe. “There was a lot of violence towards police tonight.”

The ACLU of New Hampshire responded to the arrests on both campuses, writing in a statement, “Students have a First Amendment right to express and advocate for their political opinions, and use of police force against peaceful protestors should never be a first resort.”

Also early Thursday morning, police in riot gear moved onto the campus of the University of California at Los Angeles before they were pushed back by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Last week, more than 100 protesters were arrested at an Emerson College encampment in Boston following a clash with police officers. More than 100 people were also detained at Northeastern University.

Some students said they’re not backing down after Tufts University pressured pro-Palestinian protesters to move their encampments ahead of the May 19 graduation.

