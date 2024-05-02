Pro-Palestinian protests continue across New England

MEDFORD, Mass. — Some students said they’re not backing down after Tufts University pressured pro-Palestinian protesters to move their encampments ahead of the May 19 graduation.

The school says that students who do not move could face discipline or forcible removal. More than 250 students signed a letter to the university president saying “We wish to be resoundingly clear: any commencement “celebration” built on violently sweeping, arresting, or otherwise harassing the Gaza solidarity encampment is not a celebration in which we would partake.”

“All eyes on Gaza, we’re not backing down,” said a representative of the Students for Justice in Palestine for Tufts.

The school has issued a no-trespass order to the protestors. The university president has met with protest leaders to explore a peaceful and voluntary resolution.

Police also arrested pro-Palestinian protestors at the University of New Hampshire on Wednesday evening.

“Over the past six months, students supporting Palestine have peacefully protested on campus at least seven times. Despite much communication with organizers regarding the University’s expectations for conduct when exercising their free speech rights, those guidelines were ignored today,” said UNH in a statement.

Protesters erected tents in an attempt to create an encampment on UNH property.

“While we will always protect free speech on our campus, UNH belongs to every citizen of New Hampshire and we will not allow it to be co-opted by a small group of protesters, including outside agitators,” the university added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

