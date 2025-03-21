Missing New Hampshire woman found dead in Merrimack Valley pond after massive search

WESTFORD, Mass. — A missing New Hampshire woman was found dead Friday in a pond in a Merrimack Valley town following a massive search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities said.

A Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council search team member found the body of 73-year-old Margaret Hammersley, of Nashua, in the water of Westford’s Forge Pond near the Groton town line just after 1 p.m., according to the Westford Police Department.

Hammersley was reported missing by her family on Thursday afternoon.

Hammersley’s unoccupied vehicle was found in the area of Pleasant and Bradford streets, setting off a multi-agency search centered in Westford.

Massachusetts State Police, as well as officers from Chelmsford, Billerica, and Pepperell responded to assist Westford police with a four-hour search around Forge Beach and Freedom Park on Thursday night before efforts were suspended until Friday morning.

Westford search

Westford authorities, state police dive and marine teams, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the NEMLEC relaunched the search for Hammersley at 8 a.m. Friday.

Westford police said that Hammersley didn’t have a phone or any known connection to the town.

“The Westford Police Department sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Margaret Hammersley and asks that members of the public and media respect the family’s privacy during this tragic time,” authorities said in a statement.

State troopers assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Westford police with an investigation into Hammersley’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Westford Police Department at 978-399-2345.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group