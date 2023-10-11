Missing Hyde Park teen with complications seen on surveillance video in Attleboro area, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help, especially in the Attleboro area, looking for a teen with complications who has been missing for over two weeks, according to Boston Police.

Tamarra Wilken-Smith, 16, of Hyde Park, was last seen on surveillance video on Sunday September 24 in the Attleboro Commuter Rail Station, police say.

Prior to being seen at the Commuter Rail station, Tamarra was spotted in the Dunkin Donuts at 980 East Avenue in Malden. Surveillance photos show Wilken-Smith wearing a gray shirt with long sleeves, black and white checkered pajama pants, black and red sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.

As of Wednesday night police that was the last time Tamarra has been seen and further investigation revealed she may be in the Attleboro area.

She is described as a 5′4″ Black female with black braided hair and is reportedly a student at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or E-18 Detectives at 617-343-5607.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

