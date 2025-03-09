‘Miracles were in play today’: Tree falls through roof of Hopkinton church

HOPKINTON, Mass. — This past week, high winds have stormed through Massachusetts, causing trees to fall and numerous accidents.

Around 11:30 AM on Friday, March 7, a large pine tree fell through the roof of The Sanctuary at Woodville, a small church in Hopkinton.

5 people were working in the basement and avoided being potentially struck by the tree.

“We are extremely grateful that no one was hurt. There were many opportunities for lives to be lost. A lot of miracles were in play today,” said Gethin Coolbaugh, Co-Founder and Co-Director of The Sanctuary at Woodville.

Hopkinton Fire Department and emergency workers responded to help clear the debris.

The church plans to reopen on Sunday, with the exception of the side that was struck by the tree.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

