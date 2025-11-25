‘Minor’ taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dorchester, officials say

BOSTON — A person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Dorchester, Monday.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the area of 612 Blue Hill Ave, Dorchester, Boston Police say.

The person was taken to an area hospital by Boston EMS, who say the person is a minor. Their injuries are non-life-threatening according to Boston Police.

The vehicle stayed on scene, officials say.

This is the second incident involving minors being struck by a car on Blue Hill Avenue, Monday afternoon. Earlier both Boston Police and Boston EMS responded to a crash in Mattapan where two minors were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to police.

