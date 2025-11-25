Local

‘Minor’ taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dorchester, officials say

By Boston 25 News Staff
'Minor' struck by vehicle in Dorchester, officials say
By Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Dorchester, Monday.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the area of 612 Blue Hill Ave, Dorchester, Boston Police say.

The person was taken to an area hospital by Boston EMS, who say the person is a minor. Their injuries are non-life-threatening according to Boston Police.

The vehicle stayed on scene, officials say.

This is the second incident involving minors being struck by a car on Blue Hill Avenue, Monday afternoon. Earlier both Boston Police and Boston EMS responded to a crash in Mattapan where two minors were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read