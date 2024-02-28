Milestone: 20,000 animals cared for through Massachusetts spay/neuter voucher program

BOSTON — She may not know it, but Stella, a white long-haired cat, has helped state animal advocates reach a big milestone recently.

The fluffy feline was the 20,000th animal to receive a free spay/neuter voucher from the Massachusetts Animal Fund, which provides critical veterinary care to thousands of animals in need across the state.

The fund turns voluntary contributions on Line 33F of the Massachusetts State Income Tax Return into resources for the state’s most vulnerable pet population.

The voucher program, which began in 2012, is administered by the the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Division of Animal Health. It provides care to over 13,300 cats and dogs owned by low-income Massachusetts residents, 3,600 cats and dogs housed in municipal animal control facilities, 1,100 community cats, and 2,400 cats and dogs in high-risk situations due to disease outbreaks or inhumane conditions, officials said.

Stella was treated through the voucher program, to cover the cost of a spay surgery following the diagnosis of a life-threatening infection of Stella’s uterus known as pyometra, shelter officials said.

The veterinary team at the MSPCA Nevin’s Farm in Methuen successfully completed the emergency voucher surgery, officials said.

“The Mass Animal Fund program has been an amazing resource to rely on when we meet pet owners looking to have their animal spayed or neutered but are struggling to afford our standard low-cost surgery fees,” MSPCA Director of Operations of the Animal Protection Division Bryn Rogers said in a statement. “The Fund has played a particularly crucial role in helping pet owners facing an emergency medical care need for their pet like Stella and her family. We are so grateful to have the support of the vouchers and the Mass Animal Fund.”

The fund’s voucher program works with a collaborative network of municipal animal control officers and veterinary providers.

“This milestone highlights the success of an extremely effective local and state partnership that has benefitted communities across the state by promoting responsible pet ownership and improving animal welfare,” Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randle said in a statement. “Thank you to the 305 cities and towns and the 74 veterinary providers and municipal partners all over Massachusetts that have worked with us to get these important resources out to our animals in need.”

The need for veterinary services in Massachusetts remains steady, officials said. There are currently over 650 cats and dogs on a waitlist to receive voucher assistance in 2024.

To keep up with the demand, the fund is seeking new veterinary providers and municipal partners to join the network to help, officials said.

“Reimbursement rates were recently increased and in 2023, partner responsibilities were clarified to ensure that veterinary providers are adequately compensated for their services and to give additional access options to underserved municipalities,” officials said in a statement.

In late 2023, the fund welcomed their newest municipal partner: the Franklin County Regional Animal Shelter.

“Our regional shelter is thrilled to be a new member of the Massachusetts Animal Fund,” Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter Director Leslee Colucci said in a statement. “This program will assist with the spay/neuter cost of unclaimed dogs, surrendered dogs, and some cats this year and will allow us to adjust some veterinary costs to other needed medical care. Thank you to MDAR for their work and outreach in accepting our rural community pets into this program.”

The fund also provides free training opportunities and support to Massachusetts Animal Control Officers to better serve their communities and provide uniform enforcement of animal control laws.

In March 2016, the fund rolled out the Core Competencies Training Program. Since then, over 800 animal control officers have been trained on animal laws in Massachusetts, emergency preparedness, animal behavior and safe handling, communication and officer safety, and report writing and record keeping, officials said.

Taxpayers can support the Mass Animal Fund by writing a voluntary contribution on Line 33F of the 2023 Massachusetts Income Tax Form. More information about donating to the Massachusetts Animal Fund, visit www.mass.gov/animalfund.

