Burlington police searching for masked man who robbed gas station at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Police are searching for a masked man who robbed a local gas station at gunpoint on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., Burlington Police responded to the Mobil Gas station at 173 Bedford St. for a report of an armed robbery.

Witnesses told police that a man walked into the store and showed what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun to the store clerk, and demanded money.

The man, who stole approximately $400, then left and was seen traveling east on Bedford Street, police said.

Officers and a K-9 unit searched the surrounding area, but did not find the suspect.

Police described the suspect as an adult man, standing approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and wearing a mask and gloves.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

