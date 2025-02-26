Middlesex DA’s office investigating shootings in three communities within 12 hours

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office is investigating after three separate shootings occurred in the three separate communities within 12 hours.

First on Monday, February 24, a Cambridge Police Officer witnessed and immediately responded to a shooting incident in the area of Bishop Allen Drive and Columbia Street around 2:15 p.m. An initial investigation suggests two strangers got into an argument before the shooting, the DA says. One of the males wearing a mask fired multiple gunshots at the other party. No one was injured in the shooting.

Around 7 hours later, Belmont Police responded to a call of shots fired on Clark Lane. An initial investigation suggests that the victim and his son were outside an apartment complex when a vehicle sped by and opened fire, striking the man in the leg. Police found multiple pieces of ballistic evidence at the scene, according to the DA’s office.

Finally, just after the calendar changed to Tuesday, February 25, Somerville police responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired near Clarendon Towers on Broadway. Officers discovered 47 shell casings and other ballistic evidence. The DA’s office says it appears that a man was outside the apartment complex when a vehicle pulled up. Multiple suspects allegedly exited the vehicle and open fire.

Somerville residents told Boston 25 News that gunshots in the area are unheard of.

“A lot of people were shocked,” said Abdul Ahmed, a Clarendon Hill Towers resident. “There are kids here, there’s a school here, there’s a veteran’s shelter here. It doesn’t happen here. It’s a very quiet neighborhood.”

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said, in a statement, that the incident is deeply concerning and that she’s relieved no one was hurt. She said the Somerville Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.

“Whether or not that investigation ultimately links this to gang activity, we take all incidents of gun violence extremely seriously,” the mayor said.

“We have committed substantial resources over the past several years to address every instance of gun violence in this county through prosecution, prevention and legislative action. These shootings mark the most significant surge in gun violence here since 2022. The fact that over 50 shots were fired in very densely populated areas, some in the middle of the afternoon, is the type of brazen, dangerous conduct for which those responsible must be held accountable,” said Middlesex District Attorney Ryan.

Cambridge, Belmont and Somerville police alongside Massachusetts State Police are helping the DA’s office investigate the string of shootings.

Anyone with info regarding the shooting is asked to contact their local police department or the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office at 781-897-6600.

