Woman involved in head-on crash in Wilmington dies, another remains hospitalized, DA says

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A woman has died days after a head-on crash in Wilmington.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office says that 41-year-old Eric Mastropietro was driving her Lexus RX 330 westbound on Route 62 just after 9 p.m. Wednesday when her car crossed over the center line and struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee travelling eastbound.

Mastropietro was transported to Lahey Hospital in Burling where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep, who was the sole occupant, was also transported to Lahey Hospital where she remains hospitalized. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Wilmington Police Department and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section of the Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

