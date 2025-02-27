Two hospitalized, roadway shut down following head-on crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a serious collision in Wilmington on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responding to a head-on crash in the area of Route 62 just after 9 p.m. found a Lexus RX 330 and a Jeep Cherokee with significant damage.

One person is to be flown to the hospital via medical helicopter with serious injuries. Another person was conscious and alert while being transported to an area hospital via ambulance.

Officials say the roadway is closed until further notice and it may impact the Thursday morning commute.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

