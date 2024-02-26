Victim of deadly Sudbury blaze identified, fire deemed accidental by authorities

SUDBURY, Mass, — A fire that claimed the life of a Sudbury woman and injured two others, including a police officer, was determined to be accidental by investigators.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as 74-year-old Hema O. Shahani. Authorities say she had limited mobility and was unable to escape in time.

On February 21, Shahani’s home on Goodman’s Hill Road caught fire just after 5 a.m. Arriving crews found “significant” flames in the rear of the home.

One of Shahani’s family members and a Sudbury Police officer tried rescuing her but were injured during the attempt. They were both transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted an investigation and said the home lost heat on the first floor overnight on February 20 and that family members used space heaters to keep the house warm. According to authorities, at least one of the space heaters ran overnight, and a circuit likely overheated and caused a fire inside the wall.

The fire then extended to a closet on the opposite side of the wall and continued spreading.

Investigators also say there were no working smoke alarms on the first and second floors.

“Our hearts go out to Ms. Shahani’s family and every family that loses a loved one to fire,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “This was a tragic loss for them and the community. Please, if you do one thing today, check to be sure you have working smoke alarms installed on every level of your home.”

Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen expressed his condolences to the Shahani family as well. “They lost a cherished family member and all our thoughts are with them right now.”

