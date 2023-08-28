Tree worker seriously injured after fall from bucket truck in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — A tree worker was rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries from a fall in Marlborough Monday afternoon.

Crews responding to the area of Shawmut Avenue around 1:42 p.m. for a reported fall found a 38-year-old man who had fallen at least twenty feet out of the bucket on his work truck, according to the Marlborough Fire Department.

The man was transported via medical helicopter to a nearby hospital with injuries that officials consider to be life-threatening.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

