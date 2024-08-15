Suspected lightning strike causes smoke, heavy flames at Sudbury home

SUDBURY, Mass. — Thursday’s storms presented a “serious challenge” for fire crews in Sudbury while they battled a house fire.

Firefighters responding to a home at 120 Longfellow Road around 4:16 p.m. for a report of a possible fire caused by a lightning strike found smoke and flames showing from the back of house, according to officials.

Companies entered the home and found the source of the flames in the attic. In about 35 minutes, the fire was brought under control.

There were no reports of any injuries but the family who lives in the house was displaced due to the damage.

“The weather posed a serious challenge as we battled this fire, but companies did an excellent job of getting inside the home and knocking down the seat of the fire,” said Chief John Whalen.

Firefighters from Lincoln, Hudson, Weston and Wayland provided mutual aid at the scene, and firefighters from Stow, Framingham and Marlborough covered Sudbury fire stations.

