Stoneham student summonsed, accused of making racist comment & pulling knife on classmate at plaza

STONEHAM, Mass. — A middle school student will be summonsed to court for an alleged racist altercation at a shopping center on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Stoneham Police say they were called to the Redstone Plaza just after 7 p.m. for a report of a fight between several Stoneham Public School students.

Arriving officers determined a group of students were hanging around the Robinhood Elementary School when a smaller segment of them began arguing, eventually traveling to the plaza.

Once at the plaza, police say the students began making racist comments toward another student, and a knife was pulled during the altercation.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police did not specify the ages or number of students involved in the altercation, but say a juvenile middle school student is being summonsed to appear in Woburn District Court as a result.

The school district, Stoneham Central Middle School, and Stoneham High School administrators are reportedly in contact with the students involved and their families. Students involved may also face additional discipline in accordance with the district’s code of conduct.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

