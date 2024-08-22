Police: One hospitalized after box truck crash that caused miles-long backup on I-495 in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A box truck crash on Thursday afternoon sent one person to the hospital and caused heavy traffic delays for the evening commute.

State Police say they responded to a two-car crash near exit 58 on Interstate 495 North around 2 p.m. in Hopkinton.

Investigators say a box truck hit a guard rail, traveled across the highway, and struck another vehicle before coming to a rest on the median.

The vehicle rolled over on its side in the right lane, resulting in serious injuries for the driver.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

All lanes of I-495 North were closed for 15 minutes in the aftermath of the crash. This resulted in a traffic backup that was several miles long, according to authorities.

Police say multiple cars caught in the traffic ran out of fuel and required assistance.

The right and breakdown lanes on I-495 North are currently being used for travel. It is unclear how long it will take to reopen the roadway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

