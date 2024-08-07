New Mercedes-Benz facility opens in Sudbury

SUDBURY, Mass. — A brand new Mercedes-Benz dealership opened on Route 20 Wednesday, only 6 miles from the previous location.

The building, located at 141 Boston Post Road, boasts a new sleek design with high glass facades and sophisticated aesthetics.

Herb Chambers says the new facility promises to elevate the luxury automotive experience to new heights and mirrors the qualities of the Mercedes-Benz brand.

In addition to luxury waiting areas, the dealership will include interactive digital displays throughout the showroom designed for customers to explore various car models.

“This location is the ultimate in comfort and convenience for all Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts,” a Herb Chambers spokesperson said.

Showroom hours are Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

