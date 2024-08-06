Nearly 50 guinea pigs found abandoned, in ‘dire situation’ near Dracut brook

DRACUT, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after nearly 50 guinea pigs were found abandoned and in poor condition on Monday afternoon.

Dracut Animal Control says they received a call around 12:30 p.m. that several guinea pigs were located on a small trail between Beaver Brook Mill and Beaver Brook off Lakeview Avenue.

Arriving officers found 49 lethargic guinea pigs in need of veterinary care. They were immediately transported to the Lowell Human Society for treatment.

“It was evident that the guinea pigs had been intentionally disposed of in a location where they had no means to fend for themselves or escape their dire situation,” said Animal Control Officer Colleen Morse. “Given the abundance of resources available for the care and rehoming of animals, such neglect and abandonment are unacceptable. This situation indicates a serious lapse in responsibility and compassion.”

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person who abandoned the animals is asked to call Dracut Police at 978-957-2123.

To assist in the guinea pigs’ care, a donation can be made to the Lowell Humane Society here.

Dracut abandoned guinea pigs (Dracut Police Department)

