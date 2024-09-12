Man rushed to hospital after being struck by car in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a man was hit by a car in Somerville Thursday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Broadway and McGrath Highway around 10:40 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck found a 58-year-old man suffering from injuries, according to Somerville Police.

The man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not say if the driver remained on scene or if they would face any charges.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

