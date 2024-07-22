Local teen builds Olympic-sized shot put field in Chelmsford as part of Eagle Scout Project

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — One local teen is giving back to his community as part of his Eagle Scout Project.

Xavier May of Scouting Boston’s Troop 75 headed the construction of a new Olympic-sized shot put throwing circle at a Chelmsford school as a way for student-athletes to chase their own Olympic dreams.

“This opportunity to give back to my community has meant everything to me as I enter my senior of high school,” said May.

He helped install a clay/stone mixture and framing to create the regulation field with the help of 18 of his classmates. The finished project was unveiled at a ceremony at the McCarthy Middle School on Sunday.

“I am very grateful for all the support I got from classmates, teammates and other local scouts on this project.”

Xavier May and his parents (Scouting Boston)

