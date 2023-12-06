Middlesex County

Dog walker, dog, violently attacked at Burlington reservoir, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an alleged violent attack on a dog walker and his dog at a popular walking path Tuesday morning.

Burlington Police say the assault happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Mill Pond Reservoir. Both the victim and his dog were attacked by a suspect riding a black mountain bike and accompanied by two dogs, according to officials.

The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old white male with an athletic build. Police believe one of the dogs he was walking was a beagle mix.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington Detectives at 781-272-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

