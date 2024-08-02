Construction worker flown to hospital after being hit by truck in Wayland

WAYLAND, Mass. — A crash involving a worker and construction truck is under investigation.

According to Wayland Police, officers responded to a report of a construction worker being hit by a truck on Stonebridge Road just after 11 a.m.

Arriving crews transported the worker via medical helicopter to an area hospital. The worker’s condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators say the worker was struck while the construction truck was backing up. Both the driver of the truck and the injured worker are employees of a company contracted through the town of Wayland.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and remained on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Wayland Police and OSHA.

