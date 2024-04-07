18-year-old killed in Wilmington crash, DA says

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A Wilmington teen was killed in a single-car crash on Saturday afternoon.

18-year-old Kevin Stano was driving on Industrial Way around 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of his car around a bend and struck a telephone pole, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Stano was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He was the sole occupant in the car at the time of the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Wilmington Police Department, the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, and the Crime Scene Services Section.

It is unclear if the weather or speed played a factor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

