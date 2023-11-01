MIAA releases playoff brackets for 2023 statewide high school boys, girls soccer tournaments

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has released brackets and final power rankings as high school soccer teams across the Bay State begin preparations for the 2023 statewide playoffs tournament.

The top 32 eligible power-ranked teams, plus any additional teams .500 or better, make up each of five boys and five girls statewide brackets.

The top seeds in each boys’ soccer division are Concord-Carlisle (D1), Bedford (D2), Oakmont Regional (D3), Cohasset (D4), and Sutton (D5).

The top seeds in each girls’ soccer division are Natick (D1), Masconomet Regional (D2), Medfield (D3), South Hadley (D4), and Whitinsville Christian (D5).

The full brackets for the boys’ soccer divisions are as follows:

MIAA 2023 Boys Soccer Tournament - Division 1

MIAA 2023 Boys Soccer Tournament - Division 2

MIAA 2023 Boys Soccer Tournament - Division 3

MIAA 2023 Boys Soccer Tournament - Division 4

MIAA 2023 Boys Soccer Tournament - Division 5

MIAA 2023 Girls Soccer Tournament - Division 1

MIAA 2023 Girls Soccer Tournament - Division 2

MIAA 2023 Girls Soccer Tournament - Division 3

MIAA 2023 Girls Soccer Tournament - Division 4

MIAA 2023 Girls Soccer Tournament - Division 5

Brackets will be updated with date, time, and site information as it is finalized.

All games will be at the home site of the higher seed through the Round of 8. The MIAA will provide neutral sites for state semifinals and state finals.

This year’s postseason marks the third to be played under the MIAA’s statewide tournament format.

Tournament tickets can be found here and streams for games are available here.

