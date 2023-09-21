Methuen man dies after jumping in rip current to rescue son at Salisbury Beach

A Methuen man has died after jumping into a rip current off Salisbury Beach to rescue his son being pulled away from shore, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office says.

Gary Simard, 44, and his family were enjoying a day at Salisbury Beach Wednesday when one of his children was caught in a rip current offshore, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Simard and two bystanders rushed into the water to rescue the child. While the Good Samaritans were able to bring the young boy back to shore, a witness told Boston 25 News Simard was pulled at least 100 yards out from the beach.

“I heard someone yelling and it was a child saying ‘help help’ so the father went running into the water and they both got in trouble,” said Robin DiNatale, a bystander who called 911.

Simard had been out in the ocean for around 20 minutes by the time Salisbury police and fire crews arrived and pulled him from the ocean. Crews began to perform live-saving measures and was transported to Seabrook Emergency Room, where he was pronounced deceased, the DA’s office says.

One of the Good Samaritans was hospitalized due to trouble breathing. He has since been released, police say.

There are no lifeguards on that section of Salisbury Beach at this time of year, despite lifeguards saying it is particularly dangerous for rip currents.

