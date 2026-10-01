Meet Boston 25’s new anchors Shaynah Ferreia and Scott McDonnell

DEDHAM, Mass. — Boston 25 would like to give a warm welcome aboard to our new anchors, Shaynah Ferreia and Scott McDonnell!

Shaynah joins us from Philadelphia, where she spent 5 years at FOX 29. She’s a Providence native and graduated from Emerson College.

Scott may look familiar to some; he anchored here through the pandemic. The Upton native returns from anchoring at ABC 8 in Portland, Maine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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