Medfield moms’ handmade Patriots gear goes viral after Maye family shout‑out

MEDFIELD, Mass. — Patty Bird and Susannah Sullivan are two moms from Medfield who started selling beaded bracelets together on Instagram.

As hockey moms, they decided to transition to athletic laced bracelets and now Patriots sweatshirts.

“The last two weeks we have not slept, we barely have eaten, we’ve abandoned our children for a second, it’s just been crazy busy,” said Patty Bird.

“We made some for our local Medfield sports teams, and then when the Patriots started getting momentum and doing really well, we thought it would be fun to make a Patriots one for Ann Michael Maye,” said Susannah Sullivan.

They hand-stitched the details, complete with Drake Maye beads and the quarterback’s number 10, and delivered it to his wife, Ann Michael Maye.

“She’s the queen of the North, of course, we’re gonna make one for her,” said Bird. “So we whipped one together very quickly, and one night I drove to her house and left it at her mailbox. I was definitely very nervous, but I did it.”

Pretty soon, Ann Michael Maye posted herself in the sweatshirt on Instagram, and business started booming all through direct messages on their social media pages.

“So to do over 80 sweatshirts in a week and a half was quite a feat,” said Sullivan.

These moms stitch every detail for these Patriots sweatshirts and include their signature beading.

“I think the beads and the cord make it a little more girly and fun,” said Sullivan.

Along with the more than 80 sweatshirts, they’ve also made more than 500 Patriots-themed bracelets over the last couple of weeks after the team made it to the Super Bowl.

They also sent some to Patriots tight end Hunter Henry’s family.

“It was so exciting, especially the shot of Parker Henry’s kids wearing them getting on the plane to go out to the Super Bowl, that was a huge highlight for us,” said Sullivan.

Patty and Susannah also donate a portion of their proceeds to cancer research in honor of their dads, who both died from cancer.

Just over the last week, they’ve raised nearly one thousand dollars.

“It’s been a great thing for us too to have that to honor them,” said Bird.

