MBTA Transit police searching for person in connection with indecent assault on multiple people

BOSTON — MBTA Transit police are searching for a person in connection with an indecent assault on multiple people.

According to Transit police, on July 27th around 7 p.m., multiple victims were involved in an indecent assault and battery on the Green Line trolley in the vicinity of Comm Ave.

Anyone with information on this incident or who can identify the person involved is asked to contact investigators at 617-222-1050.

ID Sought re: Indecent Assault & Battery investigation multiple victims. 7/27 7PM #MBTA Green Line trolley vicinity of Comm. Ave. Recognize this person of interest? Contact our CIU at 617-222-1050. You can remain anonymous. Additional photos of person of interest to follow. TY pic.twitter.com/ImBiZvGkq8 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 28, 2024

