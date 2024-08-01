MBTA tap-and-pay starts tomorrow: Here’s what you need to know

BOSTON — Tap and ride. Thursday — the MBTA changes how you pay.

This is the moment many people have been waiting a long time for.

It’s called contactless payment and they will be accepted starting August 1.

“I mean I think it’s a good idea,” said Lindsay Fritts, a T rider.

You just tap your credit card, smartphone, or watch and wait for the green checkmark and go.

“I think it’s really convenient people don’t have to worry about losing their cards. They can just have it on their phone pretty much like Apple Pay and Google Pay,” said Nadya Reagan, another T Rider.

That will start at all gated stations, on green line trolleys, and the Mattapan trolley line. The goal is to make it easier for passengers to pay. And people seem to like the idea.

“I think it’s pretty neat because then I don’t have to waste more plastic like picking up Charlie cards over and over again. Those things get lost,” said a woman who declined to give her name at the Back Bay T stop.

But you don’t have to ditch your Charlie card yet. You can still use them on the fare gates. You can also use the new tap-and-pay system on buses.

In the end, the new payment option is something most T riders are looking forward to trying.

“Yeah, I think that’ll be pretty convenient.”

