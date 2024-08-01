MBTA tap-and-pay begins: Here’s what you need to know

BOSTON — This is the moment many people have been waiting a long time for. ‘Tap to Pay’ system is coming to buses and subways in the Boston area

“I mean I think it’s a good idea,” said Lindsay Fritts, a T rider.

You just tap your credit card, smartphone, or watch, wait for the green checkmark, and go.

This new initiative is part of the MBTA’s goal of offering easier, more convenient, and modernized ways for riders to pay fares.

Travelers will also be able to check their contactless payments through an online Charlie account where they can manage charges, view trip history, and more.

“I think it’s really convenient people don’t have to worry about losing their cards. They can just have it on their phone pretty much like Apple Pay and Google Pay,” said Nadya Reagan, another T Rider.

“I think it’s pretty neat because then I don’t have to waste more plastic like picking up Charlie cards over and over again. Those things get lost,” said a woman who declined to give her name at the Back Bay T stop.

The “tap to ride” option will be available at all gated subway stations as well as on MBTA buses, Green Line trolleys, and Mattapan Line trolleys.

Commuters will still be able to use CharlieCards on the existing fare gates or fare readers.

In the end, the new payment option is something most T riders are looking forward to trying.

“Yeah, I think that’ll be pretty convenient.”

The MBTA is also warning riders to be careful when standing close to the card reader. Put all cards away to avoid accidental charges.

To sign up for an online Charlie account, visit http://charlie.mbta.com

For more information on the Tap to Ride program, visit the link here.

