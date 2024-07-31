MBTA to run special event trains to Patriots home games all season

FOXBORO, Mass. — Attention Patriots fans, if you need a ride to see your favorite football team play in Foxboro, The MBTA has you covered.

The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis will be providing round-trip, special event train service from Boston and Providence to all New England Patriots home games all season long.

Fans can take this train for just $10 per round-trip ticket.

Tickets for the Aug. 8 preseason game will go on sale, August. 1, at 11 a.m., with tickets for the Aug. 15 preseason game becoming available for purchase on Friday, August. 9 at 11 a.m.

Special event train tickets for regular season games will go on sale beginning at 11 a.m. on the Monday before each home game (i.e. special event train tickets for the Sept. 15 game will go on sale Monday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.). All special event train tickets will be available for purchase exclusively via the mTicket app.

Service will be provided from Boston only for the two preseason games, and from both Boston and Providence for the entirety of the regular season.

Regularly scheduled weekday MBTA Commuter Rail trains are also available to bring fans to and from Boston for weekday Patriots training camp practices this summer.

Boston special event trains will depart from South Station with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at Foxboro Station.

Providence special event trains will depart from Providence Station and make stops at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro, and Mansfield before arriving at Foxboro Station.

The complete schedule for each game will be announced closer to the game date on the MBTA’s website. Each special event train is projected to arrive in Foxboro approximately 90 minutes before kick-off and will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes after each game ends.

Tickets for each special event train will be sold separately and need to be purchased for the correct corresponding date, game, and station of origin (Boston or Providence), officials said. Due to anticipated high demand, no refunds or exchanges will be available.

Tickets must be purchased before boarding the event train. All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the train.

MBTA officials said ticket sales will be stopped once the maximum capacity is reached. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains.

Riders are also reminded that any prohibited items that do not comply with the stadium’s Clear Bag Policy will not be permitted on the train and no personal items may be left on the train during the game, officials said.

For more information, visit the MBTA website.

