MBTA offering later, free rides for New Year’s Eve revelers

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is offering free transportation to all New Year’s Eve revelers who flock to Boston on Sunday night to ring in 2024.

Free service on all modes of transportation will be available after 8 p.m. to help support safe holiday celebrations, the T said.

The T’s New Year’s Eve service schedule is as follows:

Subway: All subway lines will operate on a Sunday schedule with increased service after 3 p.m.

Buses and The RIDE: Buses and The RIDE will operate on a Sunday schedule

Ferry: Charlestown ferry services will end at 6 PM.

Commuter Rail: The Commuter Rail will operate on a weekend schedule and provide late-night service with the last trains held at North and South Stations until after midnight.

The T’s New Year’s Day service schedule is as follows:

Sunday Schedule: All subway lines, buses, and The RIDE will operate on a Sunday schedule

Weekend Schedule: The Commuter Rail will operate on a weekend schedule

Closed: All ferry services will not operate and the CharlieCard Store will be closed

For more information, visit mbta.com/holidays.

