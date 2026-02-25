MBTA and Keolis work hard to get trains back into service after historic blizzard

FALL RIVER, MASS. — After Monday’s historic blizzard, crews for the MBTA and Keolis have been working around the clock to restore full train service.

Snow, ice buildup, and extreme cold all have negative impacts on critical railroad infrastructure, says Keolis. Storms like these can negatively impact the switches, engines, and doors on trains. .

The South Coast area served by the Fall River/New Bedford Line was hit the hardest during this last storm and has been out of service, with as much as three feet of snow falling in the area.

Crews worked throughout the storm on Monday, and throughout the week to clear snow, dig out switches, thaw train equipment, and clear parking areas and platforms so passengers can safely ride the Commuter Rail.

Keolis says that crews were pre-positioned at key facilities and infrastructure throughout the Commuter Rail to help ensure safe operations throughout the storm and recover service afterwards.

Switch heaters, snow jets, and other specialized equipment have also been activated across Massachusetts to ensure trains are able to operate safely and reliably.

All commuter rail lines are now operating on a normal weekly schedule, except for the Fall River/New Bedford Line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

