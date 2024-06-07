Local

Massive sinkhole opens up after water main break in Worcester

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Massive sinkhole opens up after watermain break in Worcester (Worcester Police Department)

WORCESTER, Mass. — City officials in Worcester are asking drivers to steer clear of a road where a water main break caused a massive hole to form.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m.,. Worcester PD informed residents that the southbound bound from Parsons Hill Drive to Apricot Street was closed after a water main break on Goddard Memorial Drive.

City officials say water to nearby homes has been turned off so crews can work to make repairs

A detour has been set up in the northbound lane.

