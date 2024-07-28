MassDOT worker killed after being struck by vehicle in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A MassDOT worker is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgewater on Saturday night.

Around 9:30 on Saturday night, a MassDOT worker was picking up debris outside of their vehicle near Exit 28B (Route 106) on Route 24 northbound when they were struck by a vehicle.

The worker sustained fatal injuries when struck.

The vehicle that struck the worker remained on the scene.

All Northbound lanes remained closed for a couple of hours but have since reopened, police say.

The incident remains under investigation by the Plymouth County State Police Detectives Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

