MassDOT worker killed after being struck by vehicle in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A MassDOT worker is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgewater on Saturday night.
Around 9:30 on Saturday night, a MassDOT worker was picking up debris outside of their vehicle near Exit 28B (Route 106) on Route 24 northbound when they were struck by a vehicle.
The worker sustained fatal injuries when struck.
The vehicle that struck the worker remained on the scene.
All Northbound lanes remained closed for a couple of hours but have since reopened, police say.
The incident remains under investigation by the Plymouth County State Police Detectives Unit.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
