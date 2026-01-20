MassDOT to hold meeting on Cape Cod bridge replacements

CAPE COD — Mass DOT is holding a hearing tonight about the impact of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges.

The meeting will take place at Bourne Elementary School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Crews plan to start work on a new Sagamore Bridge this year, with the project expected to affect various recreation areas.

The state began seizing homes through eminent domain as part of this project.

Funding for the bridge replacements comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress in 2021.

This legislation allocated financial resources to support vital infrastructure improvements across the nation.

The Bourne and Sagamore Bridges are critical connections for local residents and visitors, and the proposed construction aims to enhance both safety and accessibility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

