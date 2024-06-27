Massachusetts vape shop owner accused of failing to pay more than $467,000 in excise taxes

WOBURN, Mass. — A Massachusetts vape shop owner is accused of failing to pay more than $467,000 in excise taxes.

Ashraf Youssef, 61, of Hopkinton was arraigned on June 18 in Middlesex Superior Court on three counts of tax evasion, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Thursday. Clerk Magistrate Daniel Flaherty released Youssef on personal recognizance. He is due back in court on July 9.

Youssef allegedly failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in excise tax between 2020 and 2022, when he owned three vape shops in Massachusetts, Ryan said.

In 2020, 2021 and 2022, Youssef was the owner of AAA Smoke & Vape Shop in Marlborough, along with similar establishments in Sudbury and Whitinsville, Ryan said.

During that time, Youssef purchased Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, or vape, products from four different out-of-state distributors, Ryan said.

Youssef, who was responsible for paying excise taxes on the purchases, paid no excise tax on the products per the law, Ryan said.

Investigators said information compiled from invoices, bank records and delivery records show that Youssef failed to pay $467,828 in electronic nicotine delivery systems excise taxes.

The Massachusetts Department of Revenue Criminals Investigations Bureau partnered with Ryan’s office during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

