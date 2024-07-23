Massachusetts school systems ranked best in the United States in new report

Massachusetts school systems are the best in the country, according to a new report.
Enrolling a child in school is a major step for any family, so it’s important for parents to know how schools fare in their area.
Wallethub has put together its list of the states with the best and worst school systems in 2024 by comparing all 50 states and Washington D.C. across 32 measures of quality and safety, such as pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rate and median standardized-test scores.
Massachusetts was ranked number one overall, here are some of the categories the Commonwealth placed in:
- 1st – Math Test Scores
- 1st – Reading Test Scores
- 8th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
- 22nd – Median SAT Score
- 1st – Median ACT Score
- 4th – Dropout Rate
- 9th – Bullying Incidence Rate
- 5th – Percent of Threatened/Injured High School Students
Here are the top ten states in the ranking:
- Massachusetts
- Connecticut
- Maryland
- New Jersey
- Wisconsin
- New Hampshire
- Nebraska
- New York
- Virginia
- North Dakota
For the full report, visit the link here.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group