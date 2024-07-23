Massachusetts school systems ranked best in the United States in new report

Massachusetts school systems are the best in the country, according to a new report.

Enrolling a child in school is a major step for any family, so it’s important for parents to know how schools fare in their area.

Wallethub has put together its list of the states with the best and worst school systems in 2024 by comparing all 50 states and Washington D.C. across 32 measures of quality and safety, such as pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rate and median standardized-test scores.

Massachusetts was ranked number one overall, here are some of the categories the Commonwealth placed in:

1st – Math Test Scores

– Math Test Scores 1st – Reading Test Scores

– Reading Test Scores 8th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

– Pupil-Teacher Ratio 22nd – Median SAT Score

– Median SAT Score 1st – Median ACT Score

– Median ACT Score 4th – Dropout Rate

– Dropout Rate 9th – Bullying Incidence Rate

– Bullying Incidence Rate 5th – Percent of Threatened/Injured High School Students

Here are the top ten states in the ranking:

Massachusetts Connecticut Maryland New Jersey Wisconsin New Hampshire Nebraska New York Virginia North Dakota

For the full report, visit the link here.





